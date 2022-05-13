Pat Cummins will miss the remainder of IPL 2022 due to a minor hip injury. The all-rounder will back home and prepare for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka in June.

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 Pat Cummins will miss the remainder of #IPL2022 owing to a minor hip injury. Have a speedy recovery, @patcummins30. We will miss you! 💜💛#AmiKKR pic.twitter.com/ozd8vnBXOw — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 13, 2022

