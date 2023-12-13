The PSL franchises are looking to give themselves a new shape ahead of the season 9 eyeing the championship. They have already settled with the recruitment of the coaches and the support staff and now they look to recruit some cricketers who will add more value to the already retained squad. In the platinum picks, Karachi Kings picked Pakistan national team cricketer Mohammad Nawaz. Peshawar Zalmi were also not behind as they secured the services of lower order big hitter Asif Ali. PSL 2024 Player Draft: Mohammad Amir Picked By Quetta Gladiators, Kieron Pollard Goes To Karachi Kings.

Asif Ali Goes To Peshawar Zalmi

Mohammad Nawaz Picked By Karachi Kings

