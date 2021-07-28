Indian coach Rahul Dravid explained that team India had 11 players available for the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka and all are playing the game following Krunal Pandya's COVID-19 diagnosis. Four players are making their debut for the national team in T20Is.

We've got 11 to choose from and all 11 are playing: Rahul Dravid 😄 From the playing/remaining 11, who are you looking forward to 😉 WATCH NOW! 📺 Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4, Sony SIX#JeetneKiZid #HungerToWin #SLvIND #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/NNuNEv9VTT — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) July 28, 2021

