Australia's out-of-favour opener Matthew Short produced a sensational knock for Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 match, hitting the fastest-ever hundred for the club, taking just 49 balls. Short brought up his century with a four, which was his ninth of the innings, which also saw the opener slam seven sixes. Short broke Travis Head's record for Strikers, where the all-rounder took 53 balls to score his ton against Sydney Sixers in 2015. Steve Smith Draws Level With Ben McDermott To Record Most Centuries In Big Bash League History, Scores Third Ton During Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Matthew Short Slams Fastest-Ever BBL Ton For Adelaide Strikers

🚨 FASTEST EVER STRIKERS HUNDRED 🚨 Matt Short has made history at the Adelaide Oval - bringing up a ton off 49 balls. #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/qzsrxoo8qm — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2025

