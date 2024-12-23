Legendary all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin shared an emotional Instagram post following his International retirement during the third Test in Brisbane between India and Australia. In his Instagram post, Ashwin captioned the image: "Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.☺️☺️ #onelove." Ravi Ashwin retired from international cricket as India's second-highest wicket-taker in all three formats. R. Ashwin bagged 765 wickets in 287 matches, at a superb bowling average of 25.80. Ahead of him is former India captain Anil Kumble with 965 wickets in 401 matches. Ravi Ashwin Retires From International Cricket: A Look at Star Indian All-Rounder's Stats and Achievements As He Ends Glorious Career.

Ravi Ashwin's Emotional Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashwin (@rashwin99)

