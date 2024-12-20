Known for his straightforwardness, former India cricketer Ravi Ashwin has opened up about how his relationship with his wife Prithi Narayanan evolved from their times during school to dating during CSK days, and now life after marriage. In an interview with 7Cricket, Ashwin in particular recalled how difficult keeping a relationship during the landline era was, when cell phones were hardly available, and fathers used to pick up calls. Ashwin further revealed how during his first stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the off-spinner met Prithim after which the couple started dating. Ravi Ashwin Responds to Virat Kohli's 'Emotional' Post After Star All-Rounder Retired from International Cricket, Writes 'I Will Be Walking Out With You to Bat At the MCG'.

Ravi Ashwin and Wife Prithi Narayanan Open Up On Their Relation

“This doesn’t look like an interview, it looks like a message for me” 😅 - Ashwin and his wife Prithi chat about how they met, acting in ads together, and why he really likes Australian and English supermarkets@ashwinravi99 | @beastieboy07 pic.twitter.com/VeFKaF2onJ — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 20, 2024

