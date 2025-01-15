In the ongoing Raymond Auto Fest in Mumbai, organised by car enthusiast and industrialist Gautam Singhania there were many vintage cars with some stories behind them. One of those cars was Famous Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri’s famous ‘1985 Audi 100’ which he won in the Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket in 1985. The former Indian cricket star came in the shinny vehicle. Sharing the post for the same, and Ravi Shastri thanked Gautam Singhania for the initiative to restore ‘India’s Vintage Gems’. See the post below. Former India Head Coach Ravi Shastri Opens Up on Two-Tier System, Says ‘The Best Should Play the Best for Test Cricket To Survive’.

Ravi Shastri Flaunts His Famous ‘1985 Audi 100’ During Raymond Auto Fest

