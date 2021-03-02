Ravi Shastri Takes Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the amazing medical professionals & scientists for empowering India 🇮🇳 against the pandemic.

Extremely impressed with the professionalism shown by Kantaben & her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination pic.twitter.com/EI29kMdoDF

— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 2, 2021