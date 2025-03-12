Ahead of the RCB Unbox Event 2025, PUMA Cricket have unveiled the new franchise jersey for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2025 edition. In a social media post on 'X', Puma showcased the PUMAxRCB authentic jersey, which is the official sportswear for the Bengaluru-based IPL franchise. The new RCB jersey could be differentiated by two colors, the customary blue and red, with principal sponsors and the team logo on the front. RCB Unbox Event 2025 Announced: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Reveal Date and Venue of Event Ahead of IPL Season 18

RCB's New IPL 2025 Jersey

Stitched for battle. Worn with passion. 🔴🔵 @RCBTweets Unleash your pride with the all-new #PUMAxRCB Authentic Jersey, out now at https://t.co/mvlL4qmAYA, App, Stores & RCB Website. pic.twitter.com/orm4UjwEY1 — PUMA Cricket (@pumacricket) March 12, 2025

