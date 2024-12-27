Renuka Thakur impressively dismissed the West Indies Women openers in her first over during India Women vs West Indies Women 3rd ODI 2024. This is the first time that an Indian women cricketer dismissed both the openers for a duck in the ODIS. Renuka Thakur dismissed Qiana Joseph and West Indies women captain Hayley Matthews which helped the Women in Blue build up an easy pressure on the visitors. Renuka then completed her three-wicket haul in the coming overs. India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score Updates of 3rd ODI 2024.

Renuka Thakur Makes History

Indian bowler to dismiss both openers for duck

(in Women's INTL innings)



Pooja Vastrakar v BAN, 2023 (T20I)

Renuka Thakur v WI, TODAY (ODI)



Renuka becomes the First Indian woman to do it in ODIs. pic.twitter.com/IKjH4ySUpp— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) December 27, 2024

Renuka Thakur Wickets

