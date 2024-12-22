Rohit Sharma was spotted using a baseball bat in training as he prepared for the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, on Sunday, December 22. The India national cricket team captain was seen swinging the baseball bat in practice and training with it. Later, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate also was seen using the baseball bat to help Rohit Sharma hone his slip-fielding skills. Rohit Sharma has failed to make any sort of impact in the two Tests he has played but will aim at bouncing back to form in Melbourne. Rohit Sharma Suffers Painful Blow While Batting in Nets Ahead of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024–25 in Melbourne: Report.

Rohit Sharma Trains With Baseball Bat

