Australia captain Pat Cummins produced an unplayable delivery that removed India skipper Rohit Sharma during the second pink ball Test at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Saturday. The wicket incident happened on the fifth delivery of the 21st over in the second innings of India. Cummins bowled a good-length delivery on off, which angled in. However, the ball moved away slightly after hitting the pitch. Rohit, who was looking to defend, missed the line, and the ball hit the off-stump. The Indian captain went to the hut after scoring six runs. Funny Memes Go Viral After Travis Head Scores Fiery Century Against India During IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 at Adelaide.

Unplayable Delivery by Pat Cummins

Can’t bat Can’t bowl Can't run properly Can’t take catches Can’t do captaincy Wasting a younger's spot This is choker Rohit Sharma for you https://t.co/1yfWeHg81D pic.twitter.com/eRY7IG7sHU — Aadya💜✨ (@Kohligram_here) December 7, 2024

