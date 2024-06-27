Afghanistan and South Africa entered the field with positive vibes aiming for their first T20 World Cup final appearance. Still, it was the South Africa National Cricket Team who dominated the proceedings right from the start and wrapped up the Afghan batting lineup on just 56 runs. The side remained composed in the second inning also as they chased down the target losing just one wicket against the Afghanistan National Cricket Team. A day before receiving praises for their performances in the T20 World Cup 2024, the Afghanistan cricket team was heavily trolled by netizens for poor show in the semis. Here are some of the funny memes. South Africa Qualify for Their First-Ever T20 World Cup Final, Beat Afghanistan in T20WC 2024 Semi-Final 1 by 9 Wickets.

Fan Explaining Fall of Wickets against South Africa

Fan decoding Australia Team’s feelings

Australia watching Afghanistan's performance in Semi Final 💀 pic.twitter.com/pXFEXry3kr — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) June 27, 2024

‘Cant Watch the Match’

‘Shuru Hote Hi Khatam Ho Gaya’

I just woke up & saw scorecard WTF is this Afghanistan 😱 #SAvsAFG pic.twitter.com/xRipyhfIQR — Aamir Malik (@Cagedm23) June 27, 2024

‘Australia watching the match’

Australia watching Afghanistan's performance today pic.twitter.com/gahlNt2u28 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 27, 2024

'Same Same but Different'

