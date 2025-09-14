Pakistan national cricket team opener Sahibzada Farhan played a gritty knock of 40 runs off 44 deliveries, with the help of four boundaries during the Asia Cup 2025 match against the India national cricket team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 15. The Pakistan opener was dismissed by star spinner Kuldeep Yadav after veteran all-rounder Hardik Pandya took a simple catch. Pakistan made 127-9 in 20 overs after Kuldeep Yadav took a three-wicket haul in his four-over spell. Kuldeep Yadav Removes Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Nawaz in Consecutive Deliveries During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Kuldeep Yadav Wins Battle Against Sahibzada Farhan

