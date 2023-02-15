Shoaib Malik referred to Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and tennis great Novak Djokovic as examples while answering a question on 'old is gold' by a journalist after the conclusion of the PSL 2023 match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi. Malik said, "Shah Rukh Khan recently did a movie, he too was old is gold. If Novak Djokovic can win a Grand Slam at the age of 36-37, then it means that now we have to come out of the idea of age and see if the person can compete with the youngsters." Malik was referring to Djokovic winning the Australian Open 2023 and Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie 'Pathaan' becoming a massive success. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Get Married on Valentine’s Day, Share Photos From Fairytale White Wedding!

