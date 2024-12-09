India Women's national cricket team star Shreyanka Patel got tricked by an Turkish ice-cream seller. The 'chasing the cone' trick by the Turkish Ice-cream sellers is a popular thing now and Shreyanka also took a part in it. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru star later shared a post on social media where she was getting tricked by the vendor with the caption, 'Nothing builds character like chasing your own cone! I’v been a changed person ever since.' Fans also loved it and the video went viral on social media. WPL 2025 Auction Date and Time in IST: When is Women's Premier League Season 3 Player Bidding Event?

Shreyanka Patil Playfully Tricked By Turkish Ice-Cream Vendor

