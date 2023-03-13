Board of Control for Cricket in India confirms that Shreyas Iyer, who complained of a back pain on Day 3 of the India vs Australia 4th Test match and did not come out to bat, will take no further part in the Test. Shreyas was sent for scans on Monday and is doubtful for the upcoming ODI series against Australia and also the IPL 2023. BCCI also assured that Shreyas will sought the opinion of an expert.

BCCI Update on Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer will take no further part in this Test (fourth Test match against Australia). A specialist opinion will be sought: Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) (file photo) pic.twitter.com/Q8ETsONZOr — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023

