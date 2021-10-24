Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and chose to bowl first against Bangladesh in their first Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday, October 24 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both sides have made one change to their squad. For Sri Lanka, Maheesh Theeksana missed out with Binura Fernando coming into the playing XI. Taskin Ahmed made way for Nasum Ahmed in Bangladesh's playing XI.

Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to field 🪙 Which side are you backing in this one? #T20WorldCup | #SLvBAN | https://t.co/BzVhmmE7u7pic.twitter.com/D5CHhlnvT6 — ICC (@ICC) October 24, 2021

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Kusal Perera(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)