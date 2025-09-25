Controversy sparked after the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 group stage match on September 14, as Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav refused to engage in handshake with Pakistan cricketers and support staff and then he dedicated the win to the Indian armed forces and the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. In the post-match press conference, Suryakumar called the win a 'proper reply' to Pakistan. Enraged by his comments, PCB complained to ICC and the launched a probe for his hearing. Suryakumar Yadav has attended the hearing which was conducted by match referee Richie Richarson and reports suggest that he will be let off with a warning. Suryakumar Yadav Shakes Hands With Ex-Pakistan Cricketer and Bangladesh Spin Bowling Coach Mushtaq Ahmed During IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match, Fans React.

Suryakumar Yadav Attends Hearing

🚨 BREAKING: Team India T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav has attended the ICC hearing conducted by match referee Richie Richardson. BCCI COO Hemang Amin and Cricket Operations Manager Sumeet Mallapurkar accompanied Suryakumar. — RevSportz Global (@RevSportzGlobal) September 25, 2025

Suryakumar Yadav to be Let Off Following Warning

बिग ब्रेकिंग 🔥 सूर्य कुमार यादव की सुनवाई पूरी।एच रेफरी रिची रिचर्डसन के सामने सूर्य की सुनवाई हुई। बीसीसीआइ सीओओ और सुमित भी साथ के शामिल हुए। फैसला अभी बाकी है लेकिन उम्मीद है कि सूर्य को वार्निंग देकर छोड़ा जाएगा। 🔥 इस मामले में या तो वार्निंग दी जाती है या 15 फीसद मैच फीस… https://t.co/wPK0YMfUSG — Abhishek Tripathi / अभिषेक त्रिपाठी (@abhishereporter) September 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (RevSportz, Abhishek Tripathi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

