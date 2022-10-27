Suryakumar Yadav has gone past Mohammad Rizwan as he has now become the highest-run-getter in T20Is in 2022. The Indian right-hander went past his Pakistan counterpart, who has scored 825 runs so far. Suryakumar, popularly called, 'SKY' because of his name initials, now tops the list with 833 runs and counting.

SKY Goes Past Rizwan:

