Funny memes on Suryakumar Yadav went viral on social media after the Indian captain was dismissed for a duck. The Indian skipper has not been in the best of forms in the IND vs ENG 2025 T20 series and was one of the victims for Saqib Mahmood in the England pacer's historic triple-wicket maiden in the second over of the first innings of IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025. Suryakumar Yadav chipped the ball straight to Brydon Carse stationed at short mid-on. Suryakumar Yadav started the IND vs ENG 2025 T20I series on a duck and then had scores of 12 and 14 in the second and third matches. Saqib Mahmood Becomes First Player in International Cricket Bowl a Triple-Wicket Maiden in a T20 International, Achieves Historic Feat During IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025.

Funny

Contribution of Surya Kumar Yadav and Sanju Samson in this series#SuryakumarYadav #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/bbFUcbhbJN — AT10 (@Loyalsachfan10) January 31, 2025

Hilarious

Suryakumar Yadav last 7 international innings: 21, 4, 1, 0, 12, 14, 0 pic.twitter.com/9sLK5y6cIu — context of India (@thebigzero0) January 31, 2025

Another Funny Meme

Suryakumar Yadav's Innings Today

SKY Fans After His Duck

From 12/0 to 12/3 Duck for Suryakumar Yadav 💔#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/RmW9olVJOQ — Braj shyam maurya (@brijshyam07) January 31, 2025

