Suryakumar Yadav and Nathan Ellis were introduced as the Impact Players in the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 3. While Suryakumar Yadav replaced Akash Madhwal, who had a tough debut, Rishi Dhawan came in place of Prabhsimran Singh. Riding on Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma's knocks, Punjab Kings have posted a mammoth 214/3. IPL 2023: Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma Power Punjab Kings to 214/3 Against Mumbai Indians.

Suryakumar Yadav Named Mumbai Indians' Impact Player

Nathan Ellis Substituted for Prabhsimran Singh

