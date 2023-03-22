Suryakumar Yadav had a forgettable night as he registered his third consecutive golden duck in the third and final ODI of the three-match series against Australia. The star batter, known for his exploits in T20 cricket, was dismissed by Mitchell Starc in the first two ODIs in Mumbai and Vizag and Ashton Agar got his wicket in the third ODI in Chennai. Following this record, netizens took to social media to react. Eagle Hunts in Chepauk! Play Halted After Predatory Bird Hunts Down an Insect on Field During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2023 (Watch Videos).

Three Consecutive Golden Ducks

3rd consecutive golden duck for Suryakumar Yadav. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 22, 2023

'So Cruel'

This game can be so cruel at times! Three times first ball duck by a batter! I at least haven’t seen this before. Feel for #SuryakumarYadav — Vimal कुमार (@Vimalwa) March 22, 2023

'You'll Have Better Days'

Suryakumar Yadav making all kinds of wrong records in ODIs. You'll have better days. Sky. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) March 22, 2023

'Shreyas Iyer Only Solution'

Suryakumar Yadav in this ODI series: 0(1), 0(1), 0(1). Hattrick of golden duck. Shreyas Iyer is the only solution for India's number 4 problem.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/ZFMhMQWSCM — 🚩Ankit Sharma (@AnkitSharma8878) March 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)