Umran Malik impressed many with his speed during IPL 2022. And now the pacer from Jammu and Kashmir is reaching new heights as according to unconfirmed claims, the J&K pacer bowled a delivery at a speed of 163.7 kmph. Fans were pleased with the speedster's progress as he is likely to make his national team debut during this series. There is no official statement regarding this only claims made by fans on social media.

Umran Malik bowled at a speed of 163.7 in yesterday's practice session #UmranMalik fastest delivery in cricket is - 161.3 km/hr...@samiprajguru is that true... — 🇮🇳RAJAT SHARMA🇮🇳 (@RAJAT___SHARMA) June 8, 2022

Umran Malik bowled a delivery of 163.7 kmph in the practice session 🥵🔥🙏 #UmranMalik #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/B4Wb2gtGel — 🅒🅡🅘︎🅒︎🄲🅁🄰🅉🅈𝗠𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗨™ 🇮🇳❤️ (@MSDianMrigu) June 7, 2022

Umran Malik Delivered A Ball At 163.7 In The Indian Nets? pic.twitter.com/dZ9KKrTwss — Tawkeer Altaf (@TawkeerAltaf) June 8, 2022

Umran Malik bowled at a speed of 163.7 in yesterday's practice session #UmranMalik Is this true...?@CricCrazyJohns @mufaddal_vohra pic.twitter.com/pLE6KGfefJ — Md Nawazish Siddiquee (@MdNawazishSidd1) June 8, 2022

