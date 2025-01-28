England national cricket team star batter Harry Brook was dismissed for another cheap score during the third T20I against the India national cricket team at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday. The right-handed batter was dismissed by leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. Harry Brook made eight runs off 10 deliveries. In the ongoing five-match T20I series so far, Brook has been struggling to score runs against Indian spinners. The 25-year-old is yet to make a fifty. After getting dismissed for eight runs in the third T20I, funny memes on Harry Brook went viral on social media. IND vs ENG Memes Go Viral After India Beat England by Two Wickets in Thrilling IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025.

Lol

Varun Chakravarthy has taken Harry Brook wicket and 5 wickets haul be like 💥..#INDvsENG#INDvENG#Fiferpic.twitter.com/HVOYwHq5aU — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) January 28, 2025

Hilarious

Harry brook against good spinners pic.twitter.com/9lzUFDbcge — don shreyas fan 🇦🇺 (@yttpob) January 28, 2025

Harry Brook vs India Spinners

Funny Meme on Harry Brook

Harry brook against Indian spinners in india #Harrybrookpic.twitter.com/3KSY4UX44l — Bhavin Chaudhari (@Bhavin241995) January 28, 2025

Harry Brook After Facing Indian Spinners in India

After facing Indian spinners in India... Harry Brook : pic.twitter.com/MH0WvAun81 — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) January 28, 2025

Funny Meme on Harry Brook

Rare failure for Harry Brook#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/0Yb1H04AHq — Crazy Cricket Memes (@CrazyCricMemes) January 28, 2025

