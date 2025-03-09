Varun Chakaravarthy provided India some much-needed relief as he took the first New Zealand wicket, trapping Will Young LBW during the IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai on March 9. The mystery spinner has been simply superb so far in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and proved that once again as he trapped the right-handed Will Young right in front of the stumps. Will Young attempted to flick the ball but missed and the delivery went on to hit him straight in front of the stumps. The umpire Paul Reiffel did not hesitate one bit in lifting up his finger. Kuldeep Yadav Castles Rachin Ravindra With Peach of a Delivery During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Varun Chakaravarthy Traps Will Young LBW

GONE! Chakra-vyuh 🔛🔝! 💥#VarunChakaravarthy breaks a solid opening stand & releases the pressure for #TeamIndia! 🙌🏻#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar FINAL 👉 #INDvNZ | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 & Sports18-1! 📺📱 Start Watching FREE on… pic.twitter.com/xldE9K61jb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 9, 2025

