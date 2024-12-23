The former Indian Cricket player Vinod Kambli has once again made the headlines after he got hospitalised after his health deteriorated. Vinod Kambli was admitted to the Akriti Hospital in Thane late at night on Saturday, December 21. The pics were shared over social media in which Vinod Kambli can be seen lying on a hospital bed after his admission to Thane's hospital. Vinod Kambli was previously spotted during a show where he did not look in very good shape. Vinod Kambli Thanks Wife Andrea Hewitt, Son Jesus Cristiano And Daughter For Improving His Health Condition After Collapsing A Month Ago (Watch Video).

Vinod Kambli Hospitalised

In pictures: Cricketer Vinod Kambli's condition deteriorated again, leading to his admission at Akriti Hospital in Thane late Saturday night. His condition is now stable but remains critical. pic.twitter.com/7NBektzQ54— IANS (@ians_india) December 23, 2024

