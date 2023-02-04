Virat Kohli hit the nets and was gearing up for the India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in some style. Taking to social media, the star India batter shared a picture of himself while batting during training, where he is seen coming down the ground and playing an attacking shot. Kohli will be a crucial player for India in the upcoming edition of the series. Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Other Team India Players Begin Training Ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 vs Australia (See Pics).

Virat Kohli Trains Ahead of IND vs AUS Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023

