Virat Kohli was seen sharing batting tips with Royal Challengers Bangalore youngster Anuj Rawat during a training session. The young left-hander shared a picture of Kohli and him on his Instagram story. RCB have done decently so far in IPL 2022, winning two out of three games so far.

See His Instagram Story:

Virat Kohli is always there for youngsters. pic.twitter.com/E4STWkaafx — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)