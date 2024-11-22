The India national cricket team is playing against the Australia national cricket team in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at Perth. While KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant shined with the bat Virat Kohli’s performance was massively disappointing. Kohli got out quickly after two early dismissals and fans were shocked by the fall of wickets. Some fans even mentioned Itni Jaldi Toh Noodles Bhi Nahi Banti trolling Kohli. Why is Rohit Sharma Not Playing India vs Australia BGT 2024-25 1st Test? Know Reason .

'Itni Jaldi Toh Noodles Bhi Nahi Banti'

Sarcastic Jibe at Virat Kohli

Fan Claims Time to Retire

- Can't Play Spin - Can't play Pacers - Cant bat on spin track - Can't bat on Bouncy track. Virat Kohli its time to retire asap from test cricket & team is in trouble and he is laughing even after his failure 🥲#INDvAUS #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/tp6bC3K4Ch — Jason𝕏 (@mahixcavi7) November 22, 2024

Fan with Fiery Comment on Virat Kohli's Wicket

