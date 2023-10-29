Virat Kohli could not open his account, being dismissed by David Willey during the India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 29. The in-form cricketer, who has among the highest run-scorers of the tournament, had played four dot balls in a row prior to the delivery which got him dismissed. In an attempt to break the shackles, Kohli went down the ground and attempted a lofted shot but the ball hit the top half of his bat with Ben Stokes taking a pretty simple catch. India Team Wears Black Armbands in Memory of Iconic Spinner Bishan Singh Bedi During ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Against England.

