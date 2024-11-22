The India national cricket team struggled against the Australia national cricket team in the first session of the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at Perth. While Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdatta Padikkal were dismissed early KL Rahul held the one end and put up a strong performance against the Aussi bowling attack. He also completed 3000 runs in Test cricket before getting out on 26 runs. His dismissal raised many questions, former cricketer Wasim Jafer also shared a post on ‘X’ and said. “Third umpire asked for another angle which wasn't provided. I'd assume he'd only ask for another angle if he wasn't sure. Then if he wasn't sure, why did he overturn the on field not out call? Poor use of technology and proper protocol not followed. KL hard done by.” Why is Rohit Sharma Not Playing India vs Australia BGT 2024-25 1st Test? Know Reason .

Wasim Jafer Questions KL Rahul's Dismissal During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024

Third umpire asked for another angle which wasn't provided. I'd assume he'd only ask for another angle if he wasn't sure. Then if he wasn't sure, why did he overturn the on field not out call? Poor use of technology and proper protocol not followed. KL hard done by. #AUSvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 22, 2024

