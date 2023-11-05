Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis had an interesting response in store when a journalist asked him about Virat Kohli's 49th ODI century. Kohli smashed a record-equalling 49th ODI hundred, matching the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's feat. A journalist at a press conference ahead of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match asked Mendis if he would like to congratulate the star cricketer on his feat. Mendis, in response, said, "Why I would congratulate him?" The Sri Lanka skipper's response has gone viral on social media. ‘I’m Never Going To Be As Good as Him...’ Virat Kohli Responds to Sachin Tendulkar’s Congratulatory Post After Scoring His 49th ODI Century.

Watch Video:

Journalist " Virat Just scored his 49th ODI ton. Do you like to congratulate him?" Kusak Mendis" Why I would congratulate him"😭😭😭#INDvSA #INDvsSA #SAvIND #ViratKohli #CWC2023 pic.twitter.com/DAqh2oeO5e — Out Of Context Cricket PK (@GemsOfCrickett) November 5, 2023

