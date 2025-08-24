South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder had a forgettable day out during the Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2025 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay. Australia produced an explosive performance with the bat, putting up a massive total of 431/3 on board. Their top three, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head and Cameron Green, all scored centuries. Wiaan Mulder registered a figure of 0/93 in 7 overs. It is the worst figures registered by a South African in ODI history. Mulder scored only five runs with the bat during the chase. Australia Defeat South Africa By 276 Runs in 3rd ODI 2025; Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green Score Centuries; Cooper Connolly Scalps Five-Wicket Haul As Hosts Secure Massive Consolation Victory.

Wiaan Mulder Registers Worst Bowling Figures By A South African In ODI History

Wiaan Mulder finishes with 0/93, worst bowling figures by a South African in ODI history.#AUSvSA — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) August 24, 2025

