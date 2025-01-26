In the first special of the year, WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 will air live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, which will see several wrestlers fight it out in squared ring. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 will take place on January 25 and begin at 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster for the WWE shows PLEs, and specials in India, and will have live telecast viewing options on Sony Sports 1, 3, and 4 TV channels. Fans might also find live online viewing options on the Sony LIV app and website. WWE SmackDown Results Today, January 24: Cody Rhodes Attacks Kevin Owens, LA Knight Defeats Tama Tonga and Other Results and Highlights of Friday Night SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens Will Be Hosted By Shawn Michaels

.@CodyRhodes, @FightOwensFight... We've heard both sides of the story. It's time to make it official. I'll see you both LIVE tomorrow night in my hometown San Antonio for #SNME! pic.twitter.com/nRr5AXjq9w — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) January 24, 2025

