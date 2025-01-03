Yashasvi Jaiswal could not continue his good form from Melbourne as he was dismissed cheaply on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Sydney on January 3. The southpaw edged the delivery bowled by Scott Boland as it was going away and Beau Webster, making his Test debut, moved to his right and took a good catch while fielding at third slip. Jaiswal, who had scores of 82 and 84 in the Boxing Day Test which India lost, was dismissed for just 10 runs off 26 deliveries. Out or Not Out? Fans Divided Over Third Umpire's Decision On Steve Smith's Attempt as Virat Kohli Survives Close Call During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2025.

Watch Yashasvi Jaiswal's Wicket Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aussie Men’s Cricket Team (@ausmencricket)

