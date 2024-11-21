Yuki Tsunoda has revealed he was almost not granted entry to the USA by border control ahead of the Las Vegas GP 2024 and also added that he was nearly sent back home by customs. Interestingly the racer had already raced in the US twice this season – in Miami and Austin. Talking to the media he mentioned, "Luckily, they let me in after a couple of discussions, Well, a lot of discussions, actually. But yeah, I nearly got sent back home. Everything is all good, so I'm here now. I did the visas and everything. It's been the same the last three tracks, right? I was able to enter smoothly at the previous track [Circuit of the Americas]. Felt a bit strange that I got stopped and had a proper discussion. Luckily, it didn't go on more than two or three hours.” The star will be part of Las Vegas GP 2024. F1 2024 Standings: Max Verstappen Builds Lead Over Lando Norris, Ferrari Closes In On McLaren Mercedes in Constructor Points Table After Brazilian GP

F1 Racer Yuki Tsunoda ‘Nearly’ Denied Entry in USA Ahead of Las Vegas GP

