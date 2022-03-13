Rishabh Pant scored half-century off just 28 balls against Sri Lanka in the second Test at Bengaluru. Pant broke Kapil Dev's previous record (30 balls) of fastest fifty by an Indian in Test cricket.

FIFTY!@RishabhPant17 surpasses Kapil Dev to score the fastest 50 by an Indian in Test cricket. It has come off 28 deliveries. Take a bow, Rishabh 👏💪💥 Live - https://t.co/t74OLq7xoO #INDvSL @Paytm pic.twitter.com/YcpJf2sp2H — BCCI (@BCCI) March 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)