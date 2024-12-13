Chelsea continues to dominate in the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25. Chelsea has five wins in the last five matches played in the Conference League this season. Even after Chelsea played with their B team, they secured a win easily. Marc Gulu scored early to put Chelsea ahead. Aleksandr Marochkin scored an own goal which helped Chelsea double the lead in the 18th minute. Renato Veiga made it 3-0 for Chelsea in their away game against Astana FC in the 39th minute. Marin Tomasov scored the only goal from Astana's side at the end of the first half. With this win, Chelsea will remain the Conference League table toppers after playing five matches. Viktoria Plzen 1–2 Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2024–25: Rasmus Hojlund Scores Brace As the Red Devils Secure Three Vital Points Under Ruben Amorim.

Astana vs Chelsea Conference League Result

Chelsea make it five wins out of five in the Conference League 💫#UECL | @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/szA1TkwhhM— UEFA Conference League (@europacnfleague) December 12, 2024

