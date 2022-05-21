ATK Mohun Bagan's AFC Cup group game against Basundhara Kings had to be halted due to heavy rain and thunderstorm in Kolkata on Saturday, May 21. The strong winds have reportedly blown the pitchside advertisement boards and play has hence been stopped for the time being.

🚨 | The match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Basundhara Kings has been halted for now due to incessant rain and thunderstorm at the stadium. ⛈️❌ #AFCCup2022 #AMBvBDK pic.twitter.com/C4PM8uZktN— 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) May 21, 2022

