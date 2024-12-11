Chennaiyin FCs' Elsinho had to be taken off in an ambulance after he suffered a horrific collision with his teammate PC Laldinpuia during the ISL 2024-25 match against Hyderabad FC. This incident happened in the 55th minute when the 33-year-old was attempting to keep a cross out of his own box when he suffered a head collision with teammate PC Laldinpuia. He went down on the ground after the collision and had to be stretchered off the field and taken for treatment in an ambulance. ISL 2024–25: Sunil Chhetri Becomes Oldest Player To Score Hat-Trick in Indian Super League As Veteran Striker Helps Bengaluru FC Secure 4-2 Win Over Kerala Blasters.

Chennaiyin FCs' Elsinho Suffers Head Collision With Teammate

🤕 🚑 | WATCH: Chennaiyin FC's defender Elsinho suffers a serious concussion, which requires Ambulance to be called in the stadium. The Brazilian clashed heads with team-mate Dinpuia and fell awkwardly. Hoping it's not serious. Prayers are with Elsinho 🙏#IndianFootball #ISL pic.twitter.com/hEXyc4rEty — The Best 🇮🇳 ⚽ moments (@Moments_ISL) December 11, 2024

