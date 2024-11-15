Cristiano Ronaldo’s career is mesmerising and it all started at the Sporting Lisbon CP youth academy, where 12-year-old Cr7 joined as a ‘prospect’ in 1997. His abilities and gameplay handed him a starting place in the club’s U-16, U-18, U-19, U-21, B-Team, and senior side in just one season. Ronaldo’s impact on the game is massive and Sporting CP even changed the name of their academy to Cristiano Ronaldo Academy. 27 years later Sporting Lisbon CP has another Cristiano Ronaldo joining the youth academy. Born in 2012, Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Portuguese side’s academy a few days back. Ironically the side also enrolled Ricardo Quaresma – another namesake of former Portugal winger who also started his career with Ronaldo at Lisbon-based side. Cristiano Ronaldo Captures Quinas De Ouro Gala 2024 in Style With Special Glasses, Says 'See the World Through My Eyes!'.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Ricardo Quaresma at Sporting Lisbon CP Academy

Há um Cristiano Ronaldo e um Ricardo Quaresma nas camadas jovens do Sporting. O Quaresma é filho do ex-internacional português 😅 pic.twitter.com/UdVmvECDFb — Sporting CP Adeptos 🏆 (@Sporting_CPAdep) November 13, 2024

Complete Names of 'Newly Joined' Cristiano Ronaldo and Ricardo Quaresma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edgar Kibwana (@edgarkibwana)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)