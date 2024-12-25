Cristiano Ronaldo took to his YouTube channel "UR Cristiano" and posted a video where he could be seen celebrating Christmas 2024 with his children and wife Georgina Rodriguez. Ronaldo is celebrating Christmas 2024 at Santa's village in Lapland, Finland. CR7 was spotted joking around with his children in the latest YouTube video. In the video, Ronaldo and his wife Georgina Rodriguez shared a special message to the whole world on the special occasion of Merry Christmas 2024. CR7 wants the coming 2025 to be as good as 2024 or even better. Georgina also mentioned 2024 as a fantastic year. Semi-Naked Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Plunge in Icy Pool at '-20 Degrees' Celsius During Christmas 2024 Holidays, Says 'It's Just a Little Cold' (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Christmas 2024 With Family

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)