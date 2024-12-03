As per the local reports from England, a Chester FC fan has died hours after he was alleged to have performed a racist monkey gesture towards an opposition player. the fan was filmed making questionable hand gestures towards Bohan Dixon, who was playing for Warrington Town. Chester FC condemned the instance of racism and collected all the incidences for the charges to be imposed. On Monday morning thought, after the news of fan’s death broke, Chester FC confirmed the same and shared a post on ‘X’ and wrote, "It is with sadness Chester FC has been made aware of the tragic death of the individual involved. The immediate thoughts of everyone at the club are with his family and friends." Police have started the investigation and said there were no suspicious circumstances, and confirmed that the man died at home. Chester FC lost the second-round match in the ongoing FA Cup competition. Manchester United Opens FA Cup Title Defense at Arsenal and Manchester City To Play ‘Class of 92’-Owned Salford City.

Chester FC Withdraws Charges

It is with sadness Chester FC has been made aware of the tragic death of the individual involved. We have disabled comments out of respect and the immediate thoughts of everyone at the club are with his family and friends. https://t.co/oS4ODwNjMc — Chester FC (@ChesterFC) December 2, 2024

