The Indian Super League 2024-25 season is all set to kick off from September 13 with the match between ISL 2023-24 shield winners Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Cup winners Mumbai City FC. Ahead of that, ISL share their new promo which has Bhaichung Bhutia and Sunil Chhetri out for the quest to search for the next star of Indian Football. The promo features the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, PV Sindhu, Ravi Shastri, Manu Bhaker, Satyajit Chatterjee, Manoranjan Bhattacharya, Ranbir Kapoor and John Abraham. Fans loved the promo which has humour and is packed with stars and made the video viral on social media. Ex-Indian Football Team Head Coach Igor Stimac Set To Receive Approximately INR 3.36 Crore From AIFF As Compensation.

Bhaichung Bhutia, Sunil Chhetri Launch Search For Indian Football's 'Agla Hero'

