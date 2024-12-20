Barton Town FC goalkeeper, James Hitchcock died because of suffering serious injuries after an attack. A 22-year-old footballer named Mckenzie Dicicco has been arrested on charges of murder and affray. James Hitchcock was a married father of one and Barton Town FC took to their official social media handle to announce the demise of their goalkeeper. In the announcement, Barton Town FC mentioned that they are devastated and this news came as a shock to all of English football. Accused Mckenzie Dicicco is set to appear before Leeds Crown Court. Monaco Defender Wilfried Singo Apologizes for Dangerous Move That Injured PSG Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's Face.

Barton Town FC Announces Demise of James Hitchcock

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)