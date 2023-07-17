On July 17, 2023, former PSG superstar Lionel Messi was unveiled as an Inter Miami player at the Fort Lauderdale stadium. Thousands of fans had to wait for hours as the club welcomed the Argentine footballer through an official unveiling ceremony at the DRV PNK Stadium in Miami Florida.

Lionel Messi Unveiled As Inter Miami Player

Soak it in, Leo Messi. The warmest of welcomes to @InterMiamiCF. pic.twitter.com/STzKSDrBGh — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)