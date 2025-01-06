It was an intense clash between the Premier League giants. Both Liverpool and Man United shared a point each as the Premier League 2024-25 match ended in a 2-2 draw. Lisandro Martinez broke the deadlock after putting the Red Devils in a 1-0 lead at the start of the first half. Lisandro Martinez also became the first Manchester United player since Jesse Lingard in December 2018 to score a goal at Anfield. Liverpool quickly equalised as Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah struck a goal each. Amad Diallo scored a late equaliser which helped Man United secure a 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield. Liverpool 2–2 Manchester United, Premier League 2024–25: Amad Diallo Scores Late and Lisandro Martinez Nets Once As Red Devils Hold Arne Slot and Co at Anfield.

Lisandro Martinez Becomes First Man United Player Since 2018

Lisandro Martinez was the first @ManUtd player to score at Anfield since Jesse Lingard in December 2018 😮



Tap below for more stats and a recap on all the action at Anfield ⤵️#LIVMUN— Premier League (@premierleague) January 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)