PSG secured a victory in the penalty shootout which helped them advance to the round of 32 in the Coupe de France 2024–25. M'Bala Nzola broke the deadlock in the 66th minute to put RC Lens in front. Goncalo Ramos scored a quick equaliser to make the scoreline 1-1. Both teams ended on level terms in the normal time and the Lens vs PSG encounter was open for the penalty shootout. Vitinha, Goncalo Ramos, Ousmane Dembele and Bardley Barcola scored from PSG. Matvei Safonov saved a couple of spot kicks which helped PSG win. Kylian Mbappe Reacts After Scoring in Real Madrid's 4–2 Win Over Sevilla in La Liga 2024–25, Says 'Madridistas, This Is How We Wish You Merry Christmas' (See Post).

Lens vs PSG Result

