A group of fans threw objects at Cole Palmer as he attempted to take a corner during the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea match in Premier League 2024-25 on December 8. The young England star has been one of the driving forces for Chelsea's success so far this season and wanted to make the most of a set-piece before half-time when a section of fans at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium continued to hurl objects at the 22-year-old. After a while, he got up and picked up some of the stuff that was thrown on the pitch alongside the stewards who too stepped in. Premier League 2024–25: Manchester City Drops More Points After Draw With Crystal Palace; Manchester United Loses Against Nottingham Forest.

Fans Throw Objects at Cole Palmer During Chelsea vs Spurs Match

Cole Palmer unfazed by barrage of "London Snowballs" from Spurs fans. God Bless that Sweet Prince whose pulse is always set to Perma-Chill 😎 pic.twitter.com/muCbSA47jW — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) December 8, 2024

Fans Hurl Objects at Cole Palmer at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

📸 - SPURS FANS are throwing lots of things towards Cole Palmer, very strange behaviour! pic.twitter.com/5zBfs7bPCR — TheEuropeanLad (@TheEuropeanLad) December 8, 2024

